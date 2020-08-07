The Bach Choir
Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles: Prologue: City Rhythm
The Bach Choir
2020
Songs of Magical Creatures: Fairy’s Song
The Bach Choir
2020
Will Todd: Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles
The Bach Choir
2020
Kites, Cards and Constellations: Constellations
The Bach Choir
2020
Bach, J.S.: St. Matthew Passion
The Bach Choir
1979
Vaughan Williams: A Cambridge Mass (Live)
The Bach Choir
2014
Praise! - Collection of Works for Choir, Brass, Organ and Percussion
The Bach Choir
1998
Carols
The Bach Choir
2020
