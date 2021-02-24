The California Poppy Pickers
Today's Chart Busters (Remastered from the Original Alshire Tapes)
The California Poppy Pickers
1969
Sounds of '69 (Remastered from the Original Alshire Tapes)
The California Poppy Pickers
1969
Hair - Aquarius (Remastered from the Original Alshire Tapes)
The California Poppy Pickers
1969
Play & Sing - Hair, Aquarius & Others
The California Poppy Pickers
2011
The Best of California Poppy Pickers
The California Poppy Pickers
2009
Honky Tonk Women (Remastered from the Original Alshire Tapes)
The California Poppy Pickers
1969
The California Poppy Pickers