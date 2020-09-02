The Dutch Swing College Band
Albums
Bill Bailey
The Dutch Swing College Band
1963
The Joint Is Jumpin'!
The Dutch Swing College Band
2008
Forever Swinging
The Dutch Swing College Band
2015
Johnny Goes Dixie
The Dutch Swing College Band
1974
Swinging Studio Sessions
The Dutch Swing College Band
1984
Dixieland: The 1960 Performace
The Dutch Swing College Band
2010
Swing That Music
The Dutch Swing College Band
2018
The Best of Dixie
The Dutch Swing College Band
2018
The Dutch Swing College Band