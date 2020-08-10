Thomanerchor Leipzig
Silent Night - Famous German Carols
2009
Freu dich, Erd und Sternenzelt
1940
J.S. Bach: Dir, dir, Jehova will ich singen BWV 452
1927
Schein: Viel schöner Blümelein
1930
J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio (Highlights)
2014
Thomanerchor Leipzig, 800 Jahre
2012
Weihnachten mit dem Thomanerchor
2012
Bach: Johannespassion, BWV 245
2017
Thomanerchor Leipzig