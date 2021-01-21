Biographie

Tim Minchin is not your average stand-up comedian. With his scraggy red hair, eye make-up and bare feet, he looks like a failed 1970s glam-rock star and he plays satirical songs that whimsically ramble on about all manner of surreal topics. Raised in Perth, Australia, Minchin's solo cabaret shows won him the Perrier Award for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2005 and he went on to build a huge following in Britain, appearing on panel shows and releasing successful DVDs and albums of his live performances. Concerned that his shows wouldn't work in larger venues, he recruited The Heritage Orchestra (a full-blown 55-piece symphony ensemble) for a huge extravaganza that toured arenas and culminated in sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. He since went on to release an album and DVD of the tour, co-wrote Matilda: The Musical based on the Roald Dahl novel, and toured America.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story