Trixie Mattel is the alter ego of Brian Firkus, a Wisconsin drag artist who is also a comedian, singer-songwriter and, when appearing as Trixie, a flamboyant country singer. Firkus rose to prominence in US reality TV culture when he appeared in 'RuPaul's Drag Race', a popular TV series where drag artists from across the States compete for the title. Firkus won the third season of the show and has since capitalised on the media exposure by appearing on numerous spin-offs, associated shows and also by releasing two albums, 'Two Birds' and 'One Stone', the second of which went to number one in the US Heat Charts. The lead single from 'One Stone' was 'Moving Parts' released in 2018.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story