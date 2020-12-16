Yamato Ensemble
Albums
Japanese Music by Michio Miyagi, Vol. 1
2007
Music of Japan: The Legacy of Myoonten
2020
The Art of the Japanese Koto, Shakuhachi and Shamisen
2002
The Art of the Japanese Bamboo Flute and Koto
1993
The Art of the Japanese Koto, Shakuhachi & Shamisen
2015
Music of Floating World
2012
Japanese Music by Michio Miyagi, Vol. 2
2007
